Competitive bidding to be encouraged for future renewable energy projects: Makhdum Khusro

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday said that the government was committed to enhance share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix and it would encourage competitive bidding for future renewable energy projects.

Makhdum Khusro highlighted that the government was also working on a renewable energy policy to tap the indigenous resources.

He noted that the cost of renewable energy technologies had come down adding that the government would encourage competitive bidding for tariff determination for future renewable energy projects which would bring per megawatt generation cost down.

The Minister was chairing the second steering committee meeting on Integrated Energy Planning (IEP) for Sustainable Development here.