ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said a competition was going on among the PML-N leaders to show their obedience to the Zil-e-Subhani (Shadow of God) of Jati Umra by holding workers conventions.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were infact trying to get appreciation from their “king”, she said while talking to reporters here.