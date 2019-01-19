Companies working in exploring oil & gas in KP to be provided conducive environment: CM

PESHAWAR, Jan 19 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday assured all out support to address to the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) saying that it was encouraging that now the company was working on professional lines to achieve its targets for exploring oil and gas in the province.

He said this province had rich potential of oil and gas that could be utilized for the prosperity of the province. The government would provide an ideal environment and facilities to the investors for this purpose, the chief minister added.