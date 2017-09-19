Community Party of China likely to amend constitution

BEIJING, Sept 19 (APP): The Communist Party of China (CPC) is expected to amend its constitution at its forthcoming 19th National Congress, experts said on Tuesday.

China is standing at a new historic point and the new constitution will

guide the CPC in leading China to play a more significant role in global governance. It will also contribute to the development of humankind, Global Times reported.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee deliberated on a draft

amendment to the Party constitution at a meeting presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on Monday.

Amending the constitution at the 19th CPC National Congress to reflect

changes in conditions would promote the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics and Party building, said a statement issued after the political bureau meeting.

It said the amendments should include the key theories and strategic

thoughts presented by a work report to be delivered at the 19th CPC National Congress.

The amended constitution should fully represent the latest sinicization

of Marxism, the new governance concepts, thoughts and strategies of the CPC Central Committee since the 18th CPC National Congress as well as the fresh experiences in adhering to and strengthening Party leadership, and in strict Party governance, according to the statement.

It also noted that the amendment should make the CPC more vigorous and stronger, and enable it to better relate to people.

The draft amendment will be submitted to the seventh plenary meeting of the 18th CPC Central Committee on October 11. The amendments to the Party constitution are an important part of the agenda of the congress.

The Party constitution has been amended 16 times (the first National

Congress in 1921 established the Party Programme, and the second National Congress in 1922 passed the Party constitution), people.com.cn reported. The CPC constitution was last amended at the 18th National Congress in 2012.

The timing of the 19th CPC National Congress is historic and

significant, because in the five years between 19th and 20th national congresses, the CPC needs to achieve the goal of building an overall well-off society and reinforce the basis for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Cai Zhiqiang, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, said.

“The new amendment will guide the CPC in completing its new historic

missions.”

“The CPC used to focus on its role to lead China, but the 19th National

Congress will also make the CPC lead China to play a more responsible role internationally, and contribute to the development of humankind,” Cai said.