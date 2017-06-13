Community based organizations urged to diversify their philanthropic activities

KARACHI, Jun 13 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has

urged the community based organizations to strengthen and diversify

their philanthropic activities across the country,

Talking to a delegation of Jamiat e Delhi Punjabi Saudagaran

that, led by Saeed Shafiq, called on him here on Tuesday, he said

communities and neighborhoods can play an efficient role in proper

identification and consequent support to the people in need.

“Existing situation in the country demanded that philanthropic

activities are diversified with due attention towards economic

empowerment, education and healthcare requirements of the marginalized sections,” he said.

Appreciative of the association’s administrative capabilities and

capacities, Sindh Governor said Islam accords top priority to service

to humanity.

The delegation that among others also included its General

Secretary Salim Farooqi shared with the governor the series of work

undertaken by them for low income members of their community as well

as those pertaining to the society in general.

It was informed that more than 300,000 families were supported by

the association where as different welfare centers were also managed

by it.

“We equally focus on arranging employment and residence; meeting

healthcare, educational needs besides arranging funeral services for

people faced with resource constraints,” said Saeed Shafiq.

Mentioning that the association has also developed a full fledged

colony for low income families in Korangi, Shafiq said flats have been

handed to the deservants at easy installments.

He, said residents of this colony known as Allahwala Town were

presently faced with the menace of choked sewerage exposing them to

serious health risks and inconvenience.

Sindh governor assured that the issue will be resolved without

any unnecessary delay.