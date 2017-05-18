Communication experts for adopting RAMS, PBS to ensure road safety

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): World communication experts at a two-day seminar on road

management here strongly recommended to adopt Road Asset management System

(RAMS) and Performance Based Contract (PBS) with an aim to ensure road safety

across the country.

The seminar titled “Road Management Seminar-Enabling Economic

Corridors through Sustainable Transport Sector Development” was

jointly organized by Asian Development Bank (ADB), Ministry of

Communications and National Highway Authority (NHA).

Experts from all across the world, including United States,

Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, China and representatives from

international institutions as well from the construction and works

departments of all the provinces of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and

Kashmir participated in the seminar.

During the two-day deliberations, which concluded on Thursday,

concepts and various country case studies on road asset management

and performance-based contract were discussed to motivate provinces

to replicate the same.

Speaking on the occasion, ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan,

Xiaohong Yangs said that participation of representatives from all

the provinces shows a strong confirmation of Pakistan government’s

recognition of the importance of road asset management performance-

based maintenance (PBM).

She said, RAMS and PBM were not new concepts, and have been

applied in Pakistan successfully, adding RAMS optimizes the economic

benefits of investments in road projects by minimizing the

maintenance cost and road user cost.

She said NHA’s RAMS was one of the best applications in the

region, and expressed the hope that NHA’s success could be

replicated in all the province.

The ADB country director said PBM was a contract type that

uses measurable performance standards and directly relates payment

schedules according to the achievement of such standards.

She said PBM enables reduced work load of a road agency,

provides better road condition to road users, guarantees reasonably

balanced workload over longer periods, and improves operational

efficiency. “It is becoming a trend in many countries to deliver

good value for money and better guarantee maintenance funding in

longer term,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of

Communication, Shahid Ashraf Tarar observed that state of roads in

Pakistan was not good and urged world experts to come forward and

help promote road safety for commuters.

He was of the view that the seminars like this one should be

made continuous feature to help promote new ideas and learn from

world experts on road safety.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, Principal Transport Specialist, at

ADBs Transport and Communication Division, Jiangbo Ning said that

objective of the seminar was to discuss effective ways of

maintaining roads at the lowest cost.

He said that NHA has been complying RAMS standards, however

added that this needs to be replicated in all the provinces of the

country to ensure safety.