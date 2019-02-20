Commonwealth Parliamentary Association delegation calls on Dr Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Delegation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association United Kingdom (CPA UK) branch to Pakistan, led by Naz Shah, a member of the parliament called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari here on Wednesday.

They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. The delegation consisted of Sayeeda Hussain Warsi, Faisal Rashid, Angela Crawley, Lord Roghan, Jon Davies and Ms Umamah Basit.