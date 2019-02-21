Commonwealth parliamentarians calls on Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):A delegation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association called on the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here on Thursday.

The delegation visiting Pakistan to discuss common areas of cooperation in the Commonwealth countries.

The delegation had strong representation from the British Parliamentarians. Both sides discussed the benefit of European Union (EU) Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP- Plus) for Pakistan’s economy, said a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce here.