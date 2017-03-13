Commonwealth day help bring world community closer

ISLAMABAD, March 13, (APP): The second Monday of March every year is celebrated as commonwealth day and year 2017 marks 40 years since Commonwealth Day became a global celebration.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay launched at Buckingham Palace in London Monday morning for its long journey to Gold Coast Australia and the next Commonwealth Games.

The head of Commonwealth, Queen of United Kingdom, Elizabeth II, in her message on the Day said, the baton set out from Buckingham Palace began a long and extraordinary journey to visit people living in the nations and territories of our Commonwealth family in every continent and ocean during the next 12 months.

“The baton carried on its way by thousands of people of all ages and

backgrounds, by the time it reaches its final destination; it will have brought together through its route and symbolism, almost 2.5 billion people who share the special connection of being Commonwealth citizens.

Contained within the Baton will be a written message that will be opened and read at the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year. However, there is an even more powerful message to be seen and experienced as the Baton passes from hand to hand, from seashore to mountaintop, through cities, towns, and villages. It is the message of a

peace-building Commonwealth.

The cornerstones on which peace is founded are, quite simply, respect

and understanding for one another. Working together, we build peace by defending the dignity of every individual and community.

By upholding justice and the rule of law, and by striving for societies

that are fair and offer opportunities for all, we overcome division and find reconciliation, so that the benefits of progress and prosperity may be multiplied and shared.

As members of the Commonwealth family we can find much to be thankful for in the inheritances we have received from those who came before us. Through consensus and cooperation great things have been achieved.

“We can find further reward and fulfillment by continuing to collaborate

with others in a spirit of goodwill to build a peaceful and abundant future for all Commonwealth citizens”.

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson marking the Commonwealth Day 2017 said:

“As fellow Commonwealth countries, Pakistan and Australia work to

promote the Commonwealth’s shared values of peace, democracy and equality and to celebrate the rich diversity of our two countries.”

Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, in her Message for Commonwealth

Day, said it has been uplifting to see, during her first year in office, â€œthe strength of Commonwealth connection flourishing and in action for the benefit of all.

“Our shared values and language, similar institutions of democratic

governance and administration, and the Common Law, make it easy for us to understand one another, to discuss obstacles and opportunities, and to work together for the common good”.

This results in what we call “Commonwealth Advantage”, with the interoperability of our systems facilitating mutual support and cooperation, and boosting levels of trade and commerce among our member states.