Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz promoted to Rear Admiral

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):Pakistan Navy’s Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Flag Officer was a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

He was also a holder of Master’s degree in Security Studies from United States. The Admiral had an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command and Staff appointments include Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR, Fleet Operations Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi, Director Operational Research, Director Naval Operational Plans and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz had also served as Defence and Naval Advisor of Pakistan in United Kingdom. The Admiral was currently performing the duties of Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi. The Admiral was also a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).