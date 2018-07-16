Commodore Adnan Khaliq promoted to Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Commodore Adnan Khaliq has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, who will now take over as Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College PNS Jauhar.

Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq was commissioned in Marines Engineering branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985, a press release of Directorate of General Public Relations of Pakistan Navy said.

He has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat in recognition of his meritorious services.

His distinguished appointments include Director Engineering Support Coastal, Director (ME)

Frigate Programme, Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Commanding Officer Fleet Maintenance Group, Chief Inspector Naval Stores, Project Director Pakistan Navy Monitoring & Inspection Team and Managing Director Pakistan Navy Dockyard.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University, Islamabad.