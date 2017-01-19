Committee working to finalize recommendation on formulation of national cultural, heritage policy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday informed the Senate that a five member committee was working to finalize recommendation on formulation of national cultural and heritage policy.

Replying to a question,

the minister apprised the upper house of the parliament that all the provinces were taken on board and the committee is expected to finalize its recommendations soon, which would culminate in formulation of a vibrant and forward looking cultural policy truly reflective of the richness and diversity of our culture.

She said that the core committee held a number of meetings

and consulted various stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive and broad based policy.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had constituted this committee headed by noted columnist, Attaul Haq Qasmi to formulate recommendations in that regard, she added.

She said that several discussions were held in

provinces regarding different aspects of the policy and to make that policy with having full representation of regional culture.

She said consultations on the policy were held in Gilgit Baltistan and various cities including Karachi, Quetta, etc.

She added the policy would focus on promotion of cultural diversity with features including recovering country’s dying culture, folk culture, minorities culture, fine arts, archaeological sites etc.

She said that a suggestion was being considered under the

policy to form a fund to address the financial issues of artists above 60 years of age.