Committee report on Right to Information Bill placed in Senate

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): Chairman of Senate Select Committee on

Right to Information Bill, Farhatullah Babar, on Thursday submitted recommendations of the committee in the Upper House of the Parliament.

The bill was first introduced to the House by Kamil Ali Agha as a private member bill. Since the government had also submitted its own

bill to the House, both the bills were sent to the select committee

for consideration.

Submitting the committee’s report to the House, Farhatullah Babar

said on achievement of the consensus, the committee had decided that

the private member’s bill be withdrawn and the bill titled ‘Right of

Access to Information Bill 2016’ as finalized by it be placed before

the Parliament by the government and get it passed.

He said the committee had held detailed deliberations on the bill

and came out with a strong notion that the right to information was basic right of every Pakistani that could not be denied and anybody obstructing flow of information must be liable to legal proceedings.

Babar said it was very common that the government functionaries, especially the civil servants, often deny information to people in the

name of national security and supreme national interest. “Therefore, we

have tried to settle this issue by incorporating certain provisions in

the law.”

He said nobody could be granted blanker immunity in the name of

national interest and if any matter would relate to national security,

the officer concerned would have to reply to the applicant in writing.

He said another provision had been suggested providing that anyone,

who would willfully obstruct implementation of this act, would be

committing a criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment for a term

not exceeding two years or with a fine of up to Rs 100,000 or with both.

The senator appreciated Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurengzeb, the committee

members and the staff for their continued cooperation and support to formulate recommendations on the bill.

After the report was laid to the House, Kamil Ali Agha as per

decision of the committee withdrew his private member bill.