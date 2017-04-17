Committee formed to sort out NLP’ issues

338
APP04-17 ISLAMABAD: April 17 - Minister of State for CA&DD, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Mr. Irfan Siddiqui. APP photo by Javed Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History
and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Monday held a meeting with State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to discuss the matters of mutual interest.
The meeting was held here which was attended by the
senior officials of both the divisions.
Secretary NHLH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Syed
Junaid Ikhlaq Secretary CADD, Nargis Ghalo were also present in the meeting.
Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
exchanged views related to the issues of employees of National Library of Pakistan (NLP).
They formed a committee comprising over the senior officials of both
the divisions to sort out viable solution to the issues of the library and its employees.

