Committee formed to look into matters of journalists

LAHORE, Sep 07 (APP):On the directions of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, a special committee has been constituted under the supervision of Provincial Minister for Information Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal for reviewing the problems being faced by the journalists and to submit the recommendations for their solution.

DGPR, Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, DG PID Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Rana Muhammad Azeem, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, President Punjab Union of Journalists Shehzad Hussain Butt and President Electronic Media Reporters Association will be the members of the committee.

The committee will look into the matters of journalists regarding their salaries and job security in media houses.