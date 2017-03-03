Committee confirms nominations of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, as Judge of SCP, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, as CJ, HCS

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): The Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment in the Superior Courts Friday confirmed the nominations of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, as Chief Justice, Sindh High Court (SHC).

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee was held here Friday at

Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari, MNA, and was attended by Senator Raja M. Zafar-ul-Haq, Senator Farooq H. Naek, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, MNA and Secretary Senate, said a press release.

The committee considered the recommendations of Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of Judge in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and appointment of Chief Justice High Court of Sindh in its meeting held on 21st February, 2017.

The Parliamentary Committee after detailed discussions confirmed the nominations of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Chief Justice High Court of Sindh as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, Senior Puisne Judge for appointment as Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh against the anticipated vacancy which will occur on elevation of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, the incumbent Chief Justice of High Court of Sindh as Judge in Supreme Court of Pakistan.