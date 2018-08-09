Commissioning ceremony of PMSA vessel held at Karachi Shipyard

KARACHI, Aug 09 (APP):Commissioning ceremony of PMSS ZHOB built for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) here on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, Chief of Staff (Personnel), graced the occasion as chief guest, said a press release of KSEW.

This 600 ton Maritime Patrol Vessel has been built in compliance with China Classification Society Rules. It has an overall length of 68.5 meters, beam of 8.7 m and can achieve maximum speed of 27 knots.

The chief guest in his address said that it is yet another landmark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between Pakistan and China. This vessel will not only enhance the operational capability of PMSA but it will also go a long way in protecting the national jurisdiction and rich natural resources of Pakistan’s territorial waters and EEZ. It will play a vital role towards achieving self reliance in Defence Production.

Earlier Managing Director of KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome address said that this project signifies the trust and confidence that government reposes in KS&EW.

The delivery protocol was signed between representatives of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and KS&EW and the ship was handed over to the agency.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by high ranking government officials, Pakistan Navy, Corporate sector and KS&EW.