Commercial counselors to be activated to boost exports: TDAP

LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP): Commercial counselors at Pakistani embassies

abroad will be activated to make them play their role in motivating

foreign importers to participate in the international trade fairs and exhibitions in the country to enhance Pakistan’s overall exports.

Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Director General Mian Riaz

Ahmed expressed these views during his visit to Pakistan Carpet Manufacturing and Exporters Association (PCMEA) offices here on Monday.

TDAP Director (Exhibitions) Muhammad Irfan, PCMEA Chairman Usman Ghani,

Senior Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Ahmed, former office-bearers and others were also present.

PCMEA office-bearers apprised the DG of problems being faced by the

carpet industry and briefed him in detail about 35th Pakistan International Carpet Exhibition, to be held in Lahore in October this year.

Mian Raiz assured the PCMEA that the Authority would do its level best

to increase financial assistance for the carpet exhibition. Capet industry is faced with various problems; however, the TDAP would formulate a comprehensive policy after consultations to solve the industry’s difficulties, he added.

On the request of the association, Mian Riaz said that the TDAP would

send a five-member delegation of the PCMEA to Europe for marketing of the international carpet exhibition.

Mian Riaz said that foreign importers would be invited to the

Pakistani embassies and provided with informative material about produts of Pakistan. He added that bottlenecks in issuance of visas to the intending foreign participants would also be removed.