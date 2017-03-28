ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Commerce Minister of Bahrain Zayed R. Alzayani arrived here Tuesday to attend Pakistan-Bahrain Business Conference.
During the two-day visit to Pakistan, the Commerce Minister of Bahrain besides attending the conference will also call on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, said Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain Javed Malik in a statement here.
Commerce Minister of Bahrain arrives on two-day visit
