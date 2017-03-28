Commerce Minister of Bahrain arrives on two-day visit

269
APP83-28 ISLAMABAD: March 28 - Bahrain's Minister of Commerce Zayed R. Al Zayani and his delegation with Javed Malik Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain upon his arrival in Islamabad. APP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Commerce Minister of Bahrain Zayed R. Alzayani arrived here Tuesday to attend Pakistan-Bahrain Business Conference.
During the two-day visit to Pakistan, the Commerce Minister of Bahrain besides attending the conference will also call on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, said Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain Javed Malik in a statement here.

