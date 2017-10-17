Commerce minister, Attorney General meet EU high officials, parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP)::Minister for Commerce and Textiles Muhammad Pervaiz Malik and Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali held meetings with MEP Jean Lambert, Chair of the South Asia Delegation in the EU Parliament and Stavros Lambrinidis, EU Special Representative for Human Rights in Belgium Tuesday.

During the meetings, the parliamentarians and high officials were briefed about the progress made by Pakistan in industrial and commercial sectors and the benefits of GSP+ for the common man of Pakistan, a message received here said.

Various steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in the direction of meeting the major aims of GSP+ including poverty eradication by expanding exports, promotion of sustainable development and good governance, were also discussed during the meetings.

The minister informed that the GSP+ had brought benefits not only to Pakistan in terms of trade expansion but also to the countries of European Union whose exports to Pakistan had also increased as the demand for machinery and other material used in manufacturing had also increased with rising exports in the EU.

Chair of the South Asia Delegation MEP Jean Lambert also hosted a luncheon in the honour of Commerce Minister and Attorney General which was attended by several members of the European Parliament besides members of the South-Asia Delegation.

The Minister for Commerce and Textiles is currently on a two-day visit to Belgium as part of his visit to three European countries, Belgium, France and Germany. His visit to Belgium is focused on the European Union in the perspective of GSP+ status of Pakistan.