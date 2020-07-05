Commencing work on M-8 Motorway top priority of govt: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Sunday said work on M-8 motorway would be commenced as top priority of the government.

In his tweet, “the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had already accorded approval to the 146 kilometers Hoshab-Awaran protion of the M-8 at a cost of Rs 26 billion.

The M-8 motorway will connect Sukkur-Larkana to Gwadar which is currently under-construction, while the 193 kilometer portion between Gwadar and Hoshab was inaugurated in February 2016”.

It will start from Ratodero in Sindh Province and enter Balochistan Province passing through Khuzdar, Awaran, Hoshab, and Turbat before joining Makran Coastal highway just East of the port city of Gwadar.

The M-8 will also cross the Dasht River and pass near the Mirani Dam in Balochistan Province.

It will have 4-lanes and a total length of 892 km. Initially, 2-lanes will be constructed after the completion of which another 2-lanes will be added.

Saleem Bajwa said this road in remote districts of Kech and Awaran was a beacon of light for impoverished South Balochistan, and will change lives of people of the area.