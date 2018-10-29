RAWALPINDI Oct 29 (APP):Commander of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Land Forces, Major General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Megren Al-Ameri called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.
During the meeting,regional security situation and issues of mutual interest including
cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the
armies were discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services
Public Relations (ISPR).
The visiting dignitary
acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts in the fight against
terrorism.
Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Commander of the UAE Land Forces laid wreath at
Yadgar-e-Shuhada, where he was also presented the guard of honour.
Commander UAE Land Forces calls on COAS
RAWALPINDI Oct 29 (APP):Commander of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Land Forces, Major General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Megren Al-Ameri called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.