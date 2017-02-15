Commander U.S Naval Forces visits NHQ

ISLAMABAD Feb 15 (APP): Commander U.S Naval Forces Central

Command (NAVCENT) Vice Admiral Kevin M Donegan on Wednesday visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ).

The visiting dignitary met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M

Zakaullah in his office and discussed matters of mutual interest

including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in

Indian Ocean Region, a press release of PN stated.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Zakaullah thanked the

visiting dignitary for participation by U.S Navy in Exercise AMAN

17.

Commander US NAVCENT highly appreciated the conduct of

Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17 at Karachi in which 37 nations

participated with Ships, Aircraft, Helicopters, Special Operations

Forces (SOFs)/Explosive Ordnance Teams/Marine teams and Observers.

He also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel

and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security

and stability in the region.

He said the near permanent presence of Pakistan Navy

units in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) has greatly helped in

shaping a secure environment for freedom of navigation in the

region.