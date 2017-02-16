Commander Sri Lankan Navy visits air headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): A delegation of Sri Lankan Navy headed by Commander Sri Lankan Navy Vice Admiral R C Wijegunaratne, visited air headquarters here Thursday.

The distinguished guest was received by Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

On the arrival of Commander Sri Lankan Navy, a smartly turned out contingent of the PAF presented the Guard of Honour.

The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of the PAF by laying wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

Later on, the honourable guest was introduced to principal staff officers of the PAF.

He also called on Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, in his office.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest.

Later on, both the dignitaries exchanged the souvenirs with each other.