Commander Sri Lanka Navy meets COAS

RAWALPINDI, Feb 16 (APP): Commander Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral (RC) Wijegunaratne on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, regional security issues and matter of performance were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and security in the region.