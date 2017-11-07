Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major
General (Pilot) Yousef Ahmad Al-Hanity Tuesday visited Air Headquarters Islamabad.
On his arrival at Air Headquarters, he was received by Air
Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF),
said a statement issued here by media affairs directorate of PAF.
A smartly turned-out contingent of PAF presented the guard of honour
to the visiting guest. Later on, he called on Air Chief in his office.
Matters of professional and mutual interest were discussed
during the meeting. Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force
appreciated
the sound professionalism of PAF personnel. He also lauded PAF’s role in
fighting the war against terrorism and expressed his desire to learn from its
experiences.
Air Chief highlighted
that both the countries enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated
his resolve to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two
countries. He also offered assistance and support in the field of aviation and
military training to Jordanian Air Force. The visiting dignitary attended a
briefing at Air Headquarters on the organization, role and functioning of PAF.
The Royal Jordanian Air Force delegation is on a four-day
visit to Pakistan on the invitation of PAF. The delegation will visit various
PAF bases and installations.
