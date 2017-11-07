Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major

General (Pilot) Yousef Ahmad Al-Hanity Tuesday visited Air Headquarters Islamabad.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, he was received by Air

Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF),

said a statement issued here by media affairs directorate of PAF.

A smartly turned-out contingent of PAF presented the guard of honour

to the visiting guest. Later on, he called on Air Chief in his office.

Matters of professional and mutual interest were discussed

during the meeting. Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force

appreciated

the sound professionalism of PAF personnel. He also lauded PAF’s role in

fighting the war against terrorism and expressed his desire to learn from its

experiences.

Air Chief highlighted

that both the countries enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated

his resolve to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two

countries. He also offered assistance and support in the field of aviation and

military training to Jordanian Air Force. The visiting dignitary attended a

briefing at Air Headquarters on the organization, role and functioning of PAF.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force delegation is on a four-day

visit to Pakistan on the invitation of PAF. The delegation will visit various

PAF bases and installations.