RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP): Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant
General Nadeem Raza visited the Line of Control (LOC) in Hot Spring
and Puna sectors where India committed ceasefire violations (CFVs)
on Sunday, targetting innocent civilians.
He appreciated effective response given by the Pakistan Army to
the Indian CFVs and said such response would continue to protect
Kashmiri brothers, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
statement issued here on Monday said.
Commander Rawalpindi Corps visits LOC
