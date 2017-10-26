Commander Rawalpindi Corps visits Lipa sector field hospital

RAWALPINDI, Oct 26 (APP):Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza Thursday visited field hospital in Lipa sector to meet injured of yesterday’s Indian firing.

Later, he also visited bereaved families of Sumaira Younis and Maryum, who embraced ‘shahadat’ due to Indian cease fire violations on October, 24, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issue here.