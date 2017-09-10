Commander Rawalpindi Corps visits Batta, Dawarandi sectors

RAWALPINDI, Sept 10 (APP): Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant

General Nadeem Raza visited Battal and Dawarandi sectors along Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

He appreciated high morale of the troops and effective response to

Indian ceasefire violations to protect innocent civilians from Indian shelling, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Referring to self defeated Indian claims of so-called surgical

strike across the LoC, he reiterated resolve of the Corps to respond aggressively and effectively to any Indian miscalculation or

misadventure along the LoC.