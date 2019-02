ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Staff Major General (SEA) Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, Commander Qatar EMIRI Naval Forces (QENF) called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Monday.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour, said a news release.