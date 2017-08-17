Commander Polish Land Forces calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 17 (APP): Commander Polish Land Forces, Brigadier

General Wojclech Granowshi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on regional security’s

situation and issues of mutual interest including defence, training and bilateral security cooperation, a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations said.

He was given a detailed briefing on operational and training activities

of Pakistan Army.

Brigadier General Wojclech Granowshi acknowledged and appreciated

Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the commander of the Polish Land Force

laid wreath at “Yadgar-e-Shuhada.” A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.