Commander Peshawar visits forward area, appreciates morale, state of preparedness

RAWALPINDI, June 12 (APP): Commander Peshawar Corps Lt. Gen. Nazir Ahmed Butt visited forward areas of Kurram and Khyber Agency on Monday.

During his visit he was given detailed briefing on the prevailing

security situation in the area, Inter Services Public Relations in a news release here said.

He interacted with the troops deployed on the forward posts and

lauded their state of morale and operational preparedness.

During the visit Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) Maj Gen

Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood accompanied the Corps Commander.