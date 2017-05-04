Commander Mangla personally reviews demographic exercise

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant
General Azhar Saleh Abbasi on Thursday witnessed the conduct of 6th
Population and Housing Census at Pind Dadan Khan.
The Corps Commander met the troops performing census duties on
ground, Inter Services Public Relations here said.
Earlier, he was briefed about the progress of the census by
the officials of civil administration, representatives of Pakistan
Bureau of Statistics and Law Enforcement Agencies at Jhelum Cantonment.
The Corps Commander expressed satisfaction over the conduct of
demographic process and appreciated the efforts of civil and
military staff engaged to carry out the national responsibility.