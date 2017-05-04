Commander Lahore Corps reviews census process on ground

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant

General Sadiq Ali on Thursday visited different areas of Kasur city

and reviewed the ongoing progress of census by civil and army

enumerators.

He appreciated the common people for extending maximum

possible cooperation during the process, Inter Services Public

Relations here said.

Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali appreciated the efforts put in by

both civil and military components for making census process a

success in Lahore and surrounding areas.