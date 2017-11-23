Commander Lahore corps emphasizes continuous enhancement of operational preparedness

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz on Thursday emphasized on continuous enhancement of operational preparedness to meet present day challenges. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Commander Lahore Corps visited Field Firing Ranges Tilla near Jhelum and witnessed troops’ field exercise. The exercise is part of the Winter Collective Training programme held annually in a ragged terrain and in simulated war zone scenario.

He commended the standard of training of troops and lauded their precision and accuracy in engaging the targets.