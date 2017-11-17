Commander Bajwa visits girls school, meets students, faculty members

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday visited Awaran district and reviewed operational aspects.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Lt Gen Asim Bajwa also visited newly renovated Government Girls High School, Gajjar, which was destroyed due to earthquake and met with students and faculty members.

The commander urged the students to acquire quality education and professional skills.

Pakistan Army has provided furniture, two vans, established Physics, Chemistry and Biology labs and re-built two primary schools to provide quality education facility.

Army has also established a mini market, vocational training Centre and has donated an ambulance, complete medical equipment and medicines for the Rural Health Centre.