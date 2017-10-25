Coming 5 years a period of several important junctures: Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua/APP):Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Wednesday that the coming five years will see several important junctures and signposts.

“As I look ahead to the next five years, I see several important junctures and signposts,” Xi made the remarks while leading other members of the Standing Committee of the 19th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau to meet the press.

Stating that the coming five years between the 19th and the 20th Party Congress is the period in which the timeframes of the Two Centenary Goals will converge, Xi said that “not only must we deliver the first centenary goal, we must also embark on the journey toward the second centenary goal.”

“With decades of hard work, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. In this new context, we must get a new look and, more importantly, make new accomplishments,” he said.