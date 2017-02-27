Combing operation continues without discrimination: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz on Monday said the combing operation was continuing without any discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that government would utilize all available resources to flush out the terrorists from the country.

He said that terrorism acts had been reduced due to the steps taken by the government.

The MNA said that the government was determined to wipe out menace of terrorism from the country.

Daniyal Aziz said terrorism was a global issue and it was not happening only in Pakistan.

To a question he lauded the decision regarding holding of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore and said the Qadafi Stadium would have a large number of cricket lovers on the occasion.