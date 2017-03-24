Colourful Holi celebrations held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Ministry of Religious Affairs and
National Harmony here Friday evening officially celebrated Hindu
festival of colors – Holi, to share the joyous moments of
minorities.
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony
Sardar Muhammad Yousaf was the chief guest on the occasion.
Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq,
MNA Dr. Darshan, Parliamentary Secretary MNA Khalil Jorge, MNA Asia
Nasir, religious leaders of Hindu community and a large number of
people from across the country attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Religious
Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf congratulated the Hindu Community for
Holi and emphasized on interfaith harmony among all religions and
faiths, assuring government’s full cooperation to celebrate all
their religious festivals with freedom.
He said minorities were playing a vital role in the
development process of the country. He also appreciated their role
in education, health and other fields of life.
The minister said all the minorities and sects had equal,
free rights of worships
Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said government officially
celebrates ten religious festival for minorities every year, in
which followers of different beliefs are invited to share in the
events.
The minister said the government was doing its best to fulfill
its constitutional responsibilities in connection with safety and
protection of the minorities living in Pakistan.
“We will continue this tradition of creating happiness among
all communities in future as well.”
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property
Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq congratulated the Hindu community on
Holi and said all the religions teaches peace and brotherhood.
He said he recently visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Churches
and Temples and decided to allocated funds for the repair of various
religious temples.
He said “We are one nation and would work together for
the progress and prosperity of Pakistan,”.
He said the decision to celebrate minorities’ festivals
officially, reflected the commitment of the government to social
uplift, economic empowerment and removal of discriminatory actions
against the minorities.
Speakers including leaders of minorities spoke on the
religious and cultural significance of Holi.
The Minorities Parliamentarians and religious leadership
highly appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for
resolving various problems faced by minorities. They also
appreciated allocation of special funds for minorities.
The leadership highly appreciated the Prime Minister for attending
Holi celebrations.
Later, Bhajan, Arti and different dances on Hindu religious
songs were performed by artists on the occasion. While the
performing arts group brought Krishna Radha performance for the
visitors.
Holi was an annual festival celebrated on the day after full
moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna (Early March).
The participants highly appreciated the government for organizing an
event to celebrate Holi of Hindu community.
Colourful Holi celebrations held at PNCA
ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Ministry of Religious Affairs and