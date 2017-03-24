Colourful Holi celebrations held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Ministry of Religious Affairs and

National Harmony here Friday evening officially celebrated Hindu

festival of colors – Holi, to share the joyous moments of

minorities.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq,

MNA Dr. Darshan, Parliamentary Secretary MNA Khalil Jorge, MNA Asia

Nasir, religious leaders of Hindu community and a large number of

people from across the country attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Religious

Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf congratulated the Hindu Community for

Holi and emphasized on interfaith harmony among all religions and

faiths, assuring government’s full cooperation to celebrate all

their religious festivals with freedom.

He said minorities were playing a vital role in the

development process of the country. He also appreciated their role

in education, health and other fields of life.

The minister said all the minorities and sects had equal,

free rights of worships

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said government officially

celebrates ten religious festival for minorities every year, in

which followers of different beliefs are invited to share in the

events.

The minister said the government was doing its best to fulfill

its constitutional responsibilities in connection with safety and

protection of the minorities living in Pakistan.

“We will continue this tradition of creating happiness among

all communities in future as well.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property

Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq congratulated the Hindu community on

Holi and said all the religions teaches peace and brotherhood.

He said he recently visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Churches

and Temples and decided to allocated funds for the repair of various

religious temples.

He said “We are one nation and would work together for

the progress and prosperity of Pakistan,”.

He said the decision to celebrate minorities’ festivals

officially, reflected the commitment of the government to social

uplift, economic empowerment and removal of discriminatory actions

against the minorities.

Speakers including leaders of minorities spoke on the

religious and cultural significance of Holi.

The Minorities Parliamentarians and religious leadership

highly appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for

resolving various problems faced by minorities. They also

appreciated allocation of special funds for minorities.

The leadership highly appreciated the Prime Minister for attending

Holi celebrations.

Later, Bhajan, Arti and different dances on Hindu religious

songs were performed by artists on the occasion. While the

performing arts group brought Krishna Radha performance for the

visitors.

Holi was an annual festival celebrated on the day after full

moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna (Early March).

The participants highly appreciated the government for organizing an

event to celebrate Holi of Hindu community.