‘Colonial symbols’ now to make money instead of costing millions: PM on opening rest houses to public

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the government rest houses which used to cost millions of rupees to taxpayers annually would now make money for the government after having been opened to public.

“These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government,” the prime minister remarked in a tweet.

He also shared a video of the Governor House of Khyber Pakhtunkhw located in Nathiagali that had been opened to public among many others.