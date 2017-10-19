ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Embassy of Colombia would organize “Colombian Festival” on October 25 at PNCA F-5/1 Islamabad.
During festival, a number of exciting activities would be arranged including an exhibition of Amazing Amazon at gallery No.10/11. Films screening also be arranged in the festival. First film Screening of the Cinema festival “Gabo: the magic of Reality” would also be organized at Auditorium of PNCA. The 2nd Film screening of the cinema festival “Colombia: Wild magic” would also be organized. Colombian Salsa Dance Workshop would also be the part of the festival
Colombian festival to entertain residents of Islamabad on Oct 25
ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Embassy of Colombia would organize “Colombian Festival” on October 25 at PNCA F-5/1 Islamabad.