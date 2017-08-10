Collective wisdom to be shown for supremacy of Parliament as per Constitution

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): All political parties should express

political wisdom for supremacy of Parliament as per Constitution and shun petty

differences to empower the democracy.

This was main crux of debate on Thursday made by Senators following a

motion under Rule 218 about way forward-role of the Parliament in present political

situation sponsored jointly by lawmakers of various parties.

PPPP Senator, Farhat Ullah Babar said that there was need for collective

wisdom to avoid political instability.

The Parliament should move forward and accountability of all including

politicians, establishment and judges taking oath under Provisional Constitution Order

(PCO) should be ensured.

PPPP lawmaker Senator Sehar Kamran said that there was need to follow

the constitution and move forward through compliance of state law by all.

PML-N Senator, Abul Qayyum said that Parliament was the supreme

institution and had the authority for oversight of executives and all other institutions.

It was very unfortunate that there was political polarization and even media

was polarized, he observed adding that there was need to shun differences to empower

Parliament.

Senator Abdul Qayyum suggested convening joint meeting of Business

Advisory Committee of Senate and National Assembly for setting the priorities for

empowering Parliament.

MQM Senator, Tahir Hussain Mashhaid said that executive of the country should

be beacon of light and Parliament should be strengthened to strengthen Pakistan.

PkMAP said “our party stands with democracy at this critical stage as it is the

only way to steer country out of challenges.”

PPPP Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja said a cautious approach was needed to

run the democracy and will of people should be honoured by

acknowledging their political decision.

Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh said that weakness in the political

system could be addressed by empowering parliament and protecting the rights of

ordinary people.

He said there had been NROs in the past and anti-democratic forces were

welcomed.

“If we are united, nothing can happen to us,” he maintained.