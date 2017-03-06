Collective team effort led us to success: Darren Sammy

LAHORE, Mar 5 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi captain, Darren Sammy attributed his team’s title success in the second edition of Pakistan Super league to collective team effort.

“It was the result of sheer hard work and best efforts of the players that we beat Quetta Gladiators by 58 runs in the final “, he told mediamen in his post match comments here Sunday night at Gadaffi stadium.

The West Indian Sammy said the turning point of the match was when his bowlers got early break through and ripped through the top batting order of the rival side.

“By that way we were able to get edge and put the Quetta team under pressure,” he said, adding “Our batsmen did a good job and posted a fine total.”

He said he was delighted to be a part of the final and it was a big honour for him to lead the Peshawar team which was full of talent.

“It was a good game and a very good experience to be in Lahore’s famous Gadaffi stadium where a packed house witness the final,” he mentioned.

Darren Sammy said PSL had become a successful event establishing itself as a fine cricket league and foreign players enjoyed playing cricket in it.

“Today cricket won and the crowd enjoyed the game in all ways,” he added.

Quetta’s captain Sarfraz Ahmad said it was unfortunate to lose the final for the second successive time.

“Our batsmen let us down in today’s final and the match slipped out of our hands when we lost quick wickets at a low total,” he said.

“When your five wickets are down and your main batsmen fail to

rise then chances of success are always slim,” he maintained.

He gave credit to Peshawar for putting up a match winning performance.

Sarfraz congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) authorities for staging the final at Lahore in a smooth and peaceful manner.

“It was a memorable day of our cricket that we played the final at Lahore and we badly need such events in our own arenas to support our national cricket,” he said.

The Pakistan captain said Quetta failed to maintain consistency in the final after doing so good in the entire event at Dubai.

“We have to contribute more efforts and to lift the level of the game if we want to win the PSL which is a challenging event,” he concluded.