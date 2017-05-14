Collective national narrative against terrorists should come through parliament: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has
said that all the parliamentary parties must come forward to adopt
a unified stand against terrorism through their proposals to the
parliament.
He said that a collective national narrative against
terrorists and extremists ideologies cannot come from maddrassh
rather all the stakeholder, political parties will have to reach a
consensus in this regard and present it through the parliament, said
a press release here Sunday.
He said war against terrorism cannot be won without a refined
foreign policy and a strong parliament.
Mian Raza Rabbani said that owing to the promotion of wrong
policies, ethnic clashes and sectarianism by Musharraf and others,
the country is struggling and gripped with terrorism in its worst
manifestations.
While talking to media outside Combined Military Hospital
Quetta, following his visit to inquire after the health of Deputy
Chairman Senate Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other injured
persons of Mastung carnage, he said we should learn some lesson from
history and must change our attitudes with our own people.
He said that the American war was imposed on Pakistan and the
wrong policies of past are ugly faces of the terrorism taking place
in Mastung and Gwadar.
Chairman Senate said that military and civil leaders have to
be united for defeating terrorism, adding that the current war is an
ideological war and all the parliamentary parties have to present
proposals for its elimination.
He said that all have to come on a single page for the success
of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad after the success of Operation Zarb-e-
Azab, adding that the country is passing through a critical time and
national solidarity is the need of time instead of blaming each
other.
Raza Rabbani said that relations with India cannot improve
until the solution of Kashmir issue, adding that the initiation of
the negotiation process with Iran, Afghanistan and other SAARC
member countries is much essential to open the doors of durable
peace and prosperity in the country.
Collective national narrative against terrorists should come through parliament: Raza Rabbani
ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has