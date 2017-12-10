Collective efforts vital for progress of country: Saad

LAHORE, Dec 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that opponents can do opposition but they must not hinder the development and progress of the country.

He said this while addressing the public gathering after

inaugurating Captain (R) Mubeen Shaheed Underpass here on Sunday.

PML-N had always faced the conspiracies hatched against the democracy and sit-ins just caused problems for the people, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) through

its sit-in paralysed the capital of the country and portrayed

negative image in the world.

He said the sit-in hindered the visit of Chinese president to

Pakistan, delayed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), but with the grace of Allah Almighty all these negative tactics did not work.

Saad Rafique questioned that a person who gives a call for

lockdown of Islamabad does he deserve to be called a leader.

The minister said with such tactics country could not be

put on a road to progress.

He said that PML-N after coming into power just focused on

overcoming challenges like terrorism and electricity loadshedding and started various development projects in the country for the welfare of the people.

The minister said opponents just raised baseless issues like

rigging in elections, corruption and others and wasted the time of the people.

Saad Rafique while criticizing PPP said that those who failed

to remove the garbage from Karachi how the claim to bring development in the country.

Those who say “Jangla Bus” to the Lahore metro bus service now why they wanted to start it in Peshawar, Saad questioned.

He further said that Panama Papers issue was nothing just an international conspiracy. The minister said in 2018 elections people would give their decision on the basis of performance of political parties.

The minister said that with the grace of Allah Almighty democratic vision of PML-N nucleus was same and added that it was vital to ensure the supremacy of law and constitution in the country.

Earlier, minister thanked the family of Captain (R) Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed which participated in the inauguration ceremony of the underpass.

He said the underpass had been completed with a cost of about Rs 500 million and appreciated the relevant authorities who worked in this project.

The minister said that many years back cavalry bridge was

constructed which eased the life of people similarly this underpass would definitely benefit the masses as well.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan speaking on the occasion said that PML-N government was fulfilling promises which it made with the people.

He said, “only those people could bring prosperity in the

country who fulfil their promises”.

He further said that with the grace of Allah Almighty soon

people would benefit from Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and others were

also present on the occasion.