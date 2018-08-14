Collective efforts vital for country’s development: PA speaker

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP):Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad
Iqbal Khan Tuesday said that collective efforts were imperative
for the development and prosperity of the country.
He said that this while addressing an impressive ceremony
held at Punjab Assembly to mark the 71st Independence Day of
Pakistan.
Punjab Assembly staff along with their families attended
the ceremony.
Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan said, “August 14, 1947″ has a
great importance for all of us.”
He said, “Today we are living as an independent and
sovereign nation which is a great reward of the Almighty
Allah, struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and
immortal sacrifices of our forefathers”.
A commitment should be made to move further by learning
from the past mistakes and we also have to work unitedly to
achieve the objectives of creation of Pakistan.