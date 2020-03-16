Collective efforts needed to steer clear of coronavirus pandemic: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri Monday underlined the need for collective efforts to steer clear of coronavirus pandemic.

It was responsibility of every segment of society to come forward and play its national role for combating coronavirus , he said while talking in a news channel programme.

He said the present government had taken the measures well before the time of outbreak in this country.

The minister suggested that people should follow the footprints of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) and ensure cleanliness in and around of their residential places. Adopting the hygienic principles, he said we could secure the people from any natural disaster or deadly disease.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Executive Director Dr Ansar Maqsood said in broader terms, quarantine means to keep distances from the affected persons and adopt preventive measures to avoid spread of the viral disease.

He said unnecessary movements or traveling should be avoided in the present circumstances.

In addition, Information Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah said provincial government had deployed a trained staff at the airports to further check the people entering the country.

He said we had established a quarantine center in Sukkur for screening the people that might have suspicious sysmptoms of coronavirus.