Collective efforts needed to eliminate terrorism, maintain peace: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail on Wednesday stressed

the need for collective efforts to eliminate terrorism and

maintain peace in the region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had

suffered a lot due to terrorism, adding there was a need to

work together for wiping out the menace.

He suggested that United States, Afghanistan and Pakistan

would have to make efforts to root out terrorism.

To a question, he said Pakistan was working on border fencing

to address the issue of terrorism.

Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and for this, collective

efforts were needed, he added.