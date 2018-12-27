Collaborative efforts to ensure socioeconomic empowerment of youth

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):A high level meeting Thursday agreed to undertake collaborative and coordinated
efforts for socioeconomic empowerment of youth across Pakistan.
In a meeting with Provincial Ministers on Youth Affairs,
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Muhammad Usman Dar
said it is for first time that all provincial stakeholders are
being consulted on youth affairs.
