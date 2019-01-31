Cold, dry weather in post parts of country; rain at isolated places: Met office forecast

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Meteorological office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while more rain with thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of the Punjab and upper Sindh.

According to synoptic situations a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday night.

Rain with thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred in most parts of the country.